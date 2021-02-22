Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Again: Who Is the Mystery Boyfriend

✖

Is Jennifer Aniston getting back in the dating game? The Morning Show actress, 52, reportedly has been dating a dreamy new mystery man who shares "tons" in common with her, reported InTouch Weekly recently. While the actress hasn't gone public with any kind of romantic relationship and the outlet doesn't identify her mystery beau, a source close to Aniston implied that things are going well early on in their relationship.

"They have tons in common. He’s down to earth, handsome, he makes her laugh and he makes her feel safe. She trusts him," the insider said on Feb. 11. Aniston hasn't dated anyone publicly since splitting from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2017 — her second marriage after her 5-year marriage to Brad Pitt ended in 2005. One of the "best things" about Aniston's alleged new mystery man is "he was never a fan of hers or Friends, which she found so refreshing." Both the actress and her significant other "love independent and foreign films, cooking and dogs," added the source, which makes spending time together effortless.

Earlier this month, Aniston did seem to drop a hint as to what she wants in a relationship, sharing to her Instagram a clip on Feb. 2 from the 1982 documentary All by Myself: The Eartha Kitt Story. Asked about compromising for a man in a relationship, the iconic star laughed. "Stupid. A man comes into my life and I have to compromise? You must think about that one again," she says in the clip. "A man comes into my life and you have to compromise? For what? For what?"

Aniston's dating life has been the subject of speculation for decades, which the actress called "pretty crazy" in a 2018 interview with InStyle. "The misconceptions are 'Jen can’t keep a man,' and 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career,'" she said of the tabloid reports about her life. "Or that I’m sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors."

Aniston's relationship with Pitt may have come to an end amid cheating rumors on the actor's part with his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie, but the We're the Millers star has maintained a friendly relationship with her ex over the years, even reuniting over Zoom in September for a virtual table reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. She and Theroux also remain close following their divorce, with the Leftovers actor wishing his ex a happy birthday with a sweet social media post earlier this month.