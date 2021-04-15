Justin Theroux Reveals Rare Details About Split From Jennifer Aniston

✖

Justin Theroux is giving rare insight into his split from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, speaking out about their relationship over the years in Esquire's April-May cover story. The Leftovers actor, 49, and Morning Show star, 52, split in 2017 after more than six years together, they confirmed in 2018, but have "remained friends," Theroux shared in the new profile.

"We don't talk every day, but we call each other," he told Esquire. "We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship." Despite the fact that they are not together, the actor said he and Aniston "still bring each other joy and friendship" and that she makes him "laugh very, very hard."

"She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her," Theroux added. At the time of their divorce, rumors circulated that the former couple's desire to live on opposite coasts was to blame for their split, which Theroux called "a narrative that is not true, for the most part." He explained, "Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole 'This person likes rock 'n' roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!' That's just not the case. It's an oversimplification."

The couple's mutual friend, actor Will Arnett, shared with Esquire how seamless Aniston and Theroux's divorce has been, which he said "speaks volumes" about both of them. "When you've been with somebody in that way, you'll always be connected," the BoJack Horseman star shared. "And it's hats off to them for how much attention they give that, and how important it is to both of them to maintain that love. I think it's really remarkable."

Theroux's dating life at this point is basically nonexistent, he admitted, as he "never" uses dating apps. "All the avenues to dating are completely shut," he said. "Sounds a little old-fashioned, but I actually like to get to know someone. That's the fun of meeting people." For now, there's only one "pivotal relationship" in Theroux's life, and that's his mom. When it comes to possibly starting a family of his own or having kids, the star shared, "I don't feel that compulsion. I don't have a resistance to it, but I don’t have an eagerness for it. As for wanting to continue the family line, there are plenty of Therouxs in the world who can do that for me. They're doing a great job popping out kids."