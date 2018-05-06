Jenna Dewan Still ‘Really Great Friends’ With Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan says she and estranged husband Channing Tatum are still on good terms despite their separation.

The World of Dance judge, 37, says she and her Magic Mike actor ex, 38, are “really great friends” in the wake of their public split and she does not see that changing any time soon.

“We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition,” Dewan told Vegas Magazine. “When we met [on the set of Step Up in 2005] it felt like we had known each other for many years. Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we’re really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what.”

Dewan also recently updated her personal status in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m good, I’m really good,” she said. “I so appreciate all the love and everything.”

She also alluded to some possible Mother’s Day plans that might bring the couple back together to celebrate with their 4-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum.

“I always want Mother’s Day to be like family,” Dewan said. “I want to do something together, I want to be with Evie. Just have a really nice day and then the next day I want to go to the spa. That’s what I want. I want the balance. I want the mommy time and then I want the me time. So that’s my plan.”

Tatum has been more quiet about the breakup, but sources spoke out ot Us Weekly and revealed that the 21 Jump Street actor is missing his ex in the wake of their separation.

“Channing definitely misses Jenna,” the source said.

As for Dewan, the source offered a slightly different outlook. Dewan has apparently been swamped as of late with work, but is apparently in a good place.

“Jenna has a crazy work schedule right now and is feeling good and has a lot going on,” the source said.

The couple, who married in July 2011, apparently ended things on a good note with there being very little drama surrounding the decision.

“Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” another source told Us. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out that they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”

This reading of the situation comes as a little surprise based on the couple’s words when they announced the breakup.

The pair, who had been married since 2009, took to social media to reveal they were parting ways. In the joint statement, they pressed that they still had love for another, but they needed space.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple wrote. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

They continued, “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”