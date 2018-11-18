Jenna Dewan Speaks out on Comparisons to Channing Tatum’s New Girlfriend Jessie J

Jenna Dewan answered an Instagram commenter this week, addressing the constant comparisons between her and Channing Tatum‘s new girlfriend, Jessie J.

Dewan posted an album on Instagram this week showing photos of herself and other actresses at the Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday. The organization brings diapers to low-income families, but even on her girls’ night out, Dewan’s followers were more concerned with her love life.

“FIRST OF ALL….whenever I hear of the ‘striking resemblance’ [with] Jessie J to Jenna Dewan… my only thoughts are ummmmm no,’” a fan wrote. “Just trying to spread positive vibes, keep doing you… to an absolute outsider from a small town you are doing it [seamlessly].”

A few comments down, Dewan responded to that comment, tagging the user directly.

“Positive vibes all the way,” she wrote, with a kissing-face emoji.

Fans read a lot into this five-word response, arguing about their interpretations in the comments for days. Some felt it was a subtle way of agreeing that she looked better than Jessie J, while others thought it was actually an assertion that she was on good terms with Tatum and his new girlfriend.

“Every time 2 women have anything in common (a dress, a role, a man, etc) we always pit them against each other like Hollywood Hunger Games,” one person wrote. “There doesn’t always have to be a winner and a loser. Both women are beautiful and talented.”

“Jenna and Channing seem to be amicably moving into co-parenting and remaining friends,” they continued. “There’s no need to add any energy to the situation but positive vibes and hope for happiness for all concerned in the future.”

Dewan and Tatum have had a strikingly civil divorce, and continued to co-parent their 5-year-old daughter, Everly as partners. While Tatum is now reportedly head over heels for singer Jessie J, Dewan is in a new romance of her own with Tony Award-winning actor, Steve Kazee.

“I am very happy,” she told Us Weekly at the Baby2Baby Gala. Dewan seemed primarily concerned with protecting her daughter from the media firestorm the divorce was causing.

“It’s a little bit different, but you’ve got to keep her grounded and as stabilized as possible,” Dewan said. “Those other things are just part of Mommy and Daddy’s jobs and it’s not anything different. I try really hard to make sure that that stays grounded for her.”

Dewan and Tatum announced their split back in April, ending a 9-year-long marriage.