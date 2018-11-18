Jenna Dewan Reportedly Dating Broadway Star Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan is reportedly dating Broadway star Steve Kazee, nearly seven months after announcing her split from husband Channing Tatum.

Dewan and Kazee, a Tony Award winner, were spotted out together this week at the famous Griffith Park Haunted Hayride in Los Angeles, California. According to a report by The Blast, the relationship is very new, though both Dewan and Kazee are very excited about it. Insiders say they have been spending a lot of time together, particularly on Halloween-themed activities.

There is still no word on how Dewan and Kazee met, either. However, sources close to Dewan say that she has already introduced him to her friends, and they have held more and more of their dates in public, rather than shying away from the public eye.

Kazee, 42 years old, took home a Tony Award in 2012 for his role in Once. He won a Grammy Award for his work on the soundtrack for that show as well. He has dabbled in screen acting as well, including a role on Showtime’s Shameless as Gus Pfender, and a role on Nashville as Riff Bell.

Kazee is well known for his work on soundtracks. He sang a rendition of “A Thousand Years” for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, among others.

In addition to the hayride, Dewan and Kazee attended the Casamigos annual Halloween party together, and witnesses reportedly saw them kissing.

Many fans feel that Dewan deserves the happy moments, especially after the ordeal of her divorce from Tatum. The couple announced their split in a frank note to fans on social media, begging them to keep speculation to a minimum. Still, after nine years of marriage, she and Tatum could not avoid the interest of their die-hard followers.

The couple first got together after filming Step Up. They got engaged in the fall of 2008 during a trip to Maui, and they were married the following summer. In 2013, they welcomed their daughter, Everly Tatum, in a hospital in London, England. Even when the split up, they made it clear that they are still close friends and devoted co-parents.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they wrote in a shared statement. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision, just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” they added.