Jenna Dewan’s Boyfriend Steve Kazee Reveals ‘Good Day’ Tribute in Support After Death of Dog

Jenna Dewan’s new boyfriend Steve Kazee is supporting her following the death of her dog, Lulu, who she shared with Channing Tatum.

On Thursday, Kazee, who began dating Dewan just a few months after her divorce from Channing Tatum, took to Instagram to show his support for his new romantic interest in a touching note about the difficulties of losing a “fur friend.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The past few days haven’t been easy but losing a fur friend never is,” the Shameless actor began his caption of the photo showing himself and Dewan on a hike with the Los Angeles sky line behind them. “There have been tears of sorrow, tears of joy, laughter, longing, and every emotion in-between. Today though…today was a good day.”

Kazee’s post came just a day after Dewan and Tatum shared the heartbreaking news that her and Tatum’s pit bull Catahoula mix had passed away following a battle with cancer.

“To our sweet and fierce Lulu…thank you for being the best dog in the entire world and for fighting cancer for as long as you did,” Dewan captioned a gallery of images showing Lulu with her family, including 5-year-old daughter Everly. “Thank you for your tireless love, protection and humor. Thank you for the adventures. Heartbroken doesn’t even come close to how it feels. But you will live on forever in our hearts and our memories…fly sweet angel.”

Tatum also paid tribute to Lulu, sharing a photo of himself and the pup running along the beach.

“I’ll see you again baby girl. But you’ll always be with me. Always,” he wrote. “Thank you Norman jean Roy for this memory.”

Tatum went on to share memories of Lulu on his Instagram Story,

The former couple frequently shared photos and videos of Lulu to their social media accounts, and even brought the four-legged family member up in a number of interviews. In an interview with PEOPLE in 2015, Dewan recalled how the pup became a “protector” of Everly after he went through a sort of adjustment period following her birth.

“She didn’t like that there was someone getting all of my attention,” she said. “So we had to do a lot of work even if it was 10, 20 minutes just alone time with Lulu and petting her and saying, ‘Oh it’s okay I’m still your mommy.’ It’s just like having a sibling.”

Dewan explained that eventually, Lulu “adopted this I’m the big sister mentality now” and became “way more protective of Everly.”

In addition to Lulu, Dewan and Tatum share Meeka, a miniature Japanese Spitz.