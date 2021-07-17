Jenna Dewan and Fiance Steve Kazee Rocked by Sudden Loss to Family: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

✖

Jenna Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee are mourning the loss of their shared dog Violet Mae. The couple posted a photo to both of their Instagram pages in the dog's honor along with heartfelt captions. "Our hearts are broken today as we mourn the sudden loss of our Violet Mae," Dewan wrote under a set of photos she took with the puppy. "Violet was the sweetest lady I ever knew, the best sneaky kisser in the world and the calm amongst the chaos always."

She continued: "Everyone who met you loved you and it is one the greatest privileges of my life to have had the last few years with you. The bond you and Steve shared comes around once in a lifetime and our entire family misses you beyond words. I am holding on to the owl we saw on our porch last night right after you passed being a sign of your wise beautiful soul flying high. I love you my sweet Vi Vi"

Kazee first adopted Violet Mae in 2012, and Dewan welcomed her into the fold when she and Kazee began dating. The Shameless alum also shared a sentimental post. "To know her was to love her," he started."She was more than a best friend to me. She was my savior. When I lost my mom I truly didn't know how I would survive. Along came Violet and from the first glance we were soulmates," Kazee wrote. "She wasn't the dog I had picked out, that was a black lab mix named Jessie, who sadly didn't make the trip from the Mississippi shelter."

"As I was leaving the shelter disappointed that the dog of my dreams didn't arrive I saw her. She was sitting in the middle of a pile of brothers and sisters who were all losing their minds as puppies tend to do. Not her. She just stared at me. Into my soul as only Violet could do," he remembered. "I knew she was the one and we never looked back." He closed the message saying, "life will never be the same without her," he concluded. "Her passing was sudden and has left us all in shock but we are focusing on the memories because they are some of my most precious. Violet was a good dog."