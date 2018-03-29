Exclusive: Kristin Cavallari ‘Can’t Believe’ Her Latest Project Came Together

Standing in the doorway of her newly-opened Nashville retail store Uncommon James, Kristin Cavallari is both elated and a little nervous.

“This was an idea that I floated around years and years ago, and I never actually saw it happening,” the Laguna Beach alum told PopCulture.com exclusively at the Tuesday, March 27 Uncommon James premiere party. “So to be here is the coolest feeling in the entire world.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s the first time in my life I’ve had complete creative freedom and it is the most rewarding and challenging job on the planet,” she continued. “But I love every second of it.”

The Uncommon James brand of clothing, jewellery and home goods, which focuses on a “clean and simple” aesthetic with a “feminine, but not girly touch,” launched a little bit less than a year ago, which the MTV personality said makes standing in the storefront “surreal.”

“It just doesn’t feel real,” she gushed, adding that her Uncommon James team was able to seek out and develop the storefront in just about three months. “We made it happen, and that’s another reason why I can’t believe it worked out.”

Making the launch even more difficult was husband Jay Cutler’s NFL career, which caused him to be down in Miami, Florida through the football season, and leaving her the bulk of parenting their three children, sons Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and daughter Saylor, 2.

Luckily, picking out the storefront itself only started when Cutler had returned home to Nashville, Cavallari told PopCulture.com.

“I actually wouldn’t have been able to do it without him being here,” The Hills alum told PopCulture.com. “He’s really picked up the parenting slack the last few months, and he’s been taking the boys to school and picking them up, which has really freed up my day and allowed me to be here and get the store going.”

Still, even at the finish line, Cavallari said she’s still not 100 percent sure how she was able to juggle her projects, parenting and marriage at the same time.

“I look back and I’m like, how did I actually do that at the time?” she told PopCulture.com, adding, “I’m just go, go, go, go and I’ve maintained that since day one.”

As for what’s next for her, Cavallari doubts it will be the Laguna Beach or The Hills reboot fans are asking for.

“There were talks about it for a minute, but I don’t think anything’s happening,” she told PopCulture.com exclusively. “I was 100 percent on board. It’s not because of me it’s not happening.”

Photo credit: Kristin Cavallari