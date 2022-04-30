Jason Sudeikis Furious Over 'Inappropriate' Way Olivia Wilde Was Served Custody Papers

✖

The shocking moment when Olivia Wilde was served custody papers onstage at CinemaCon this week while introducing her new movie, Don't Worry Darling, did not sit well with ex Jason Sudeikis. While the couple is indeed working out a custody agreement stemming from their 2020 split, the manner Wilde was served with documents was not the SNL alum's intention.

The Ted Lasso star reacted to the moment in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis," the statement reads. "Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

The moment itself would be considered odd with or without the custody drama. Wilde was interrupted on stage during the introduction of her new film, placing the manilla envelope in front of her on stage at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Wilde assumed it was something related to the presentation and almost read it on stage.

"This is for me, right? Very mysterious. I'm going to open it now," she said before glancing at its contents onstage. "Is this a script? OK, got it. Thank you." The envelope was labeled "personal and confidential," and Deadline later confirmed that the documents within were legal custody documents.

The fact that someone not involved with the convention or Wilde could get to the stage and interrupt raises many alarms, especially in the wake of the Oscars and other events where fans have gotten too close.

The process server managed to find a way into the building and used the rule that a person must be served documents directly, in public, as an excuse to create a bit of a spectacle at the event. In the immediate wake of the moment, many criticized Sudeikis online without knowing how a process server operates. The SNL alum couldn't dictate when the papers were delivered, though he likely wishes he could've in hindsight.