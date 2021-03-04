Jason Sudeikis Fuels Relationship Rumors With Keeley Hazel in Golden Globes Easter Egg

✖

While most of the buzz from Jason Sudeikis' appearance at the Golden Globes on Sunday was about the tie-dye sweatshirt he wore as he Zoomed in from his house, some eagle-eyed viewers might have also picked up on a subtle hint about his love life. The actor appeared to be sitting in front of the same fireplace British model Keeley Hazell showed off in a recent Instagram Story photo. The rumor that Sudeikis and Hazell are dating began last month when they were seen together while Sudeikis is filming Ted Lasso Season 2 in London.

Sudeikis won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, which is available to stream on Apple TV+. While many other stars dressed up even though they were home, Sudeikis went casual, wearing just a sweatshirt. He sat in front of a white fireplace, with a framed picture above it and decorations on the mantle. Keeley later shared a selfie on her Instagram Story this week, and it appeared to be taken in front of the same fireplace, notes E! News. The decorations on the mantle appear to be exactly the same.

Sudeikis, 45, and Olivia Wilde, 36, broke up in November 2020 after nearly a decade together. They are parents to two children, Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4. Wilde has reportedly started dating Harry Styles, 27, whom she is directing in her new movie, Don't Worry Darling. After that relationship made headlines, rumors started that Sudeikis started dating Hazell, 34. The two first met while making Horrible Bosses 2 (2014), and Hazell also plays Bex in Ted Lasso. Sources say their relationship is not serious at the moment.

"They are seeing each other," a source told E! News in February. "He's enjoying spending time with her, but it is casual for now. They have known each other for a while and have always been friendly. It's been nice for him while he's in London to have someone to spend time with. He's not looking for anything serious." Another source went on to explain that the two stayed "platonic friends" after meeting and that Sudeikis' "focus remains on his kids and shooting Ted Lasso."

Sudeikis' appearance during the Golden Globes also featured a funny moment when he took a long time to wrap up his speech. Don Cheadle, who was also nominated in the same category, appeared to make a "hurry up" motion to get him to finish up. Of course, this sparked speculation of a feud between the two stars. "That's just Kansas City love," Sudeikis told reporters after the ceremony, referencing the city both stars are from. Sudeikis later joked of Cheadle, "A lot of people don’t know that he's an excellent stage manager as well as an American acting icon. The guy's got chops, you know?"