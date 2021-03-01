Jason Sudeikis Addresses Don Cheadle's Golden Globes 'Wrap It up' Moment With Kansas City Class

✖

There are no hard feelings between Jason Sudeikis and Don Cheadle, even after the Black Monday star motioned "wrap it up" to the Ted Lasso actor during his Golden Globes acceptance speech Sunday night. Just after taking home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy for his role in the Apple TV+ series, Sudeikis opened up about the now-viral moment, dubbing it nothing more than a little "Kansas City love."

Speaking with reporters during a virtual press conference following the awards ceremony, Sudeikis put to rest any spurring rumors that there may now be some bad blood between himself and his fellow nominee. The actor told reporters, "that's just Kansas City love," referring to the city both he and Cheadle are from, according to Deadline. He added that "if anyone is going to tell" him to wrap it up, Cheadle "knew I'd listen to him. That’s all that is." Sudeikis went on to quip that "a lot of people don’t know that he's an excellent stage manager as well as an American acting icon. The guy's got chops, you know?"

Score! Jason Sudeikis wins the award for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/AQHfuDHBXX — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

Sudeikis, 45, beat out fellow nominees Nicholas Hoult, Eugene Levy, Ramy Youssef, and Cheadle to bring home the award. Accepting the honor, the actor launched into a lengthy acceptance speech, thanking "everybody that worked on this show" as well as his co-stars. The speech, however, eventually prompted Cheadle to encourage him to wrap things up.

"I kinda reject the premise of who's the best actor because, in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you're acting with. So, I wanna give this shoutout to all the people that I get to act with on this show because they're incredible," he said. "Do they make me the best? No. But I know for a fact that they make me better — better than I am, better than I thought I could be."

At this point, Cheadle could be seen on the screen motioning for Sudeikis to wrap his speech up, prompting the actor to laugh, stating, "And Don's right, I gotta wrap this puppy up." He joked that doing so has "never been my forte. A little windy." The moment drew plenty of laughs on Twitter, and according to PEOPLE, host Tina Fey later mentioned it called it one of the show's "good viral gif meme moments."