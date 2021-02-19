Is 'SNL' Alum Jason Sudeikis Dating Keeley Hazell Amid Olivia Wilde Split?

✖

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis may have found his rebound after his split with actress/director Olivia Wilde. Sudeikis, 45, was recently linked to British model Keeley Hazell, 34, while filming the second season of Ted Lasso in London. They "knew each other from many years ago" after costarring in Horrible Bosses 2, but a source told People that it is not serious. An insider told US Weekly a similar thing, claiming that "they have grown closer for sure, but Jason absolutely isn’t ready for any type of serious relationship."

It was reported in November 2020 that Sudeikis and Wilde, 36, had split after nearly a decade together. The couple share two children, Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4. Since the split, the former couple has "transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," a source told People. "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

Wilde has since gone public with her relationship with Harry Styles, 27. The couple met on the set of Wilde's latest film, Don't Worry Darling, in which Styles co-stars with Florence Pugh. Their connection was immediate, an US Weekly source noting that "it was only a matter of time before they got together."

A second US Weekly source also alleges that Styles was a major contributor to Wilde and Sudeikis' split. "Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split and it blindsided Jason," the source said. "He totally adores Olivia and is devastated."

Wilde has not commented publicly on her relationship with Styles, but she raised eyebrows on social media when she posted a picture of him on her Instagram account, gushing about his performance in Don't Worry Darling. "Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films," Wilde wrote. "The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: [Harry Styles], our “Jack”. Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant [Florence Pugh] to hold center stage as our “Alice”, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."