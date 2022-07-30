Jason Momoa Rekindles Relationship With Ex Just Days After Accident

After calling it quits, Jason Momoa and Eiza González have rekindled things. The Aquaman star recently had a romantic motorcycle ride through Malibu, Calif with González. For the ride, Momoa wore a light pink sweatshirt and khaki slacks, while his 32-year-old girlfriend wore a letterman jacket and black yoga pants. Daily Mail posted the photos of the two on their Harley Davidson. The rekindled romance comes just after a motorcyclist crashed head-on into his 1970 Oldsmobile on Sunday.

The two sparked reconciliation rumors recently when they were seen hanging out at the same two spots in London despite them leaving at separate times. They initially split after a four-month courtship. "They're just very different people," an insider told People Magazine at the time, though a second insider claimed the two were "hoping they might work it out." A second insider added: "They love each other very much, having dated quietly for some time before it became public. [But] they are in different life stages."

They reportedly began dating just one month after he announced his separation from The Cosby Show alum Lisa Bonet. "Right now, it's not a very serious situation, and they're both just seeing where it goes," a source told People who added they were dating "exclusively" after "meeting through work and mutual connections."

"They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules," the source continued, adding that González shares "the same spirit" as Momoa and is a "very fun, down-for-anything type person and is pretty adventurous for the most part. It's not that he's not taking it seriously, but with his kids, he's not going to rush into anything quickly," the insider said.

Bonet and Momoa split after 16 years together, and four years of marriage. They have two children together. Their statement read in part: 'We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times…A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception…feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."