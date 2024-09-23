Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Just Got Married

After a terrifying near-fatal health incident last year, Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx recently proudly walked his daughter Corinne Foxx down the aisle on her wedding day. Corinne and her new hubby Joe Hooten, met in 2018, and got engaged in December 2023. It's one of her father's rare public sightings since his hospitalization.

The comedian and singer's Jamie Foxx Show co-star turned Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diamond holder Garcelle Beauvais attended the nuptials and stunned in red. Beauvais shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 22. "Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten ❤️❤️. Your love & respect for each other is palpable 🙏🏽. Corinne you looked stunning," Beauvais captioned the post.

Jamie was included donning a classic black tuxedo, with one shot of him walking his daughter down the aisle. In a second shot, Jamie is seen dancing with her at the reception.

Corinne announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2023. "From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️," she captioned a series of black-and-white photos of the pair celebrating their love after he popped the question.

Jamie shares Corinne with his ex Connie Klein. He also has another daughter, Anelise, with his ex Kristin Grannis.

Jamie was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency in April 2023. The Oscar winner detailed what happened to him in a video posted by Instagram user Brenda Combs the following year. In the beginning of the clip, he recalled having a "bad headache" before his health scare. "I asked my boy for an Advil," he said before snapping his fingers. "I was gone for 20 days."

Foxx then explained that a doctor gave him a cortisone shot, which typically treats inflammatory conditions, swelling, pain and irritation. "The next doctor said something's going on up there," he continued, pointing to his head. "I won't say it on camera," he then said a few times.