Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Just Got Engaged

Corinne Foxx and Joe Hooten are engaged! The 29-year-old daughter of Jamie Foxx and Connie Kline announced in an Instagram post Sunday that her longtime boyfriend had proposed to her, sharing a series of romantic photos with her husband-to-be from the special moment. "From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever," the bride-to-be captioned the photos of her on the deck of a boat with Hooten, adding a heart and ring emoji.

The former Beat Shazam host and her now-fiancé first attended the University of Southern California and met in 2018, according to Page Six, but have kept their relationship mostly private over the years. Hooten is an award-winning writer-director and television executive who works for John Wells Productions, according to his Coverfly profile.

Corinne's father was quick to congratulate his daughter and future son-in-law on their engagement. "@corinnefoxx @joe.hooten you are a perfect example of what being in love is," he wrote on Instagram. "You care about each others life mental and physical... and you have each other's back... congratulations on your engagement..." The Oscar winner recalled that when Hooten "whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you," he had "tears of joy in [his] soul." Corinne has always had "a special place" in her father's heart, Jamie continued, and deserves "love abundantly." He concluded, "So again congratulations you too... can't wait to walk you down that isle.. @corinnefoxx you have a great soul in @joe.hooten I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY... I have my tissues ready. #tearsofjoy."

The Am I Doing This Right? podcast co-host's engagement comes after Jamie has seemingly recovered from the undisclosed health scare that left him hospitalized for weeks. The Burial actor fought back tears while attending the Critics Choice Association Awards Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements earlier this month, revealing of his private health scare, "You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago – I couldn't actually walk."

He continued, "I'm not a clone, I'm not a clone. I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there," he quipped. "I want to thank everybody. I've been through something, I've been through some things." While Jamie didn't share further details about his condition, he said he made it through something he wouldn't wish "on [his] worst enemy" and that it left him with a "new respect for life" and his art.