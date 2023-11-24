Jamie Foxx's Team Addresses Sexual Assault Allegation

Jamie Foxx has denied accusations in a new lawsuit that alleges the actor sexually assaulted a woman at a New York City restaurant in 2015. Thursday, a spokesperson for the 55-year-old actor told PEOPLE in a statement that the alleged incident "never happened." Foxx's representative continued that the individual filed a "nearly identical lawsuit" in 2020 that was dismissed.

"The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again," they continued. "And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action." The new lawsuit against Foxx was filed Wednesday in New York Supreme Court by an alleged victim identified only as Jane Doe, who claimed that she was assaulted in August 2015 at Catch NYC by the actor.

Doe claims that when she and a friend entered the restaurant's rooftop area, they saw Foxx, real name Eric Marlon Bishop, having drinks with Catch Hospitality Group co-founder Mark Birnbaum. At about 1 a.m., she and her friend approached Foxx for a photo, and Doe claims he responded, "Sure baby, anything for you," and went on to take "several photographs."

Foxx, whom the woman alleges "seemed intoxicated" allegedly went on to compliment Doe's body and scent, telling her that she looked like Gabrielle Union before grabbing her by the arm and taking her to the back area of the rooftop. After the two were in a more secluded area, Doe alleges Foxx "placed both of his hands on her waist, moved them under her 'crop top' and began rubbing her breasts." She claims she "attempted to step away from Foxx" and saw a security guard, who allegedly ignored what was going on.

Doe then alleges Foxx proceeded to put his hands into her pants, touching her vagina and anus before the encounter ended and he went to stand with the security guard while she returned to her friend. In her lawsuit, Doe claims she has "suffered and continues to suffer physical and emotional injuries, anxiety, distress, embarrassment and economic harm." She seeks damages for pain and suffering, economic loss and punitive damages.

This new lawsuit against Foxx was filed on the final submission day under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which allowed victims of sexual assault who were 18 years or older at the time of their abuse a one-year period to file a lawsuit against their abuser or institution regardless of when the crime was committed, according to the Associated Press.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.