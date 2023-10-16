Jada Pinkett Smith Says She and Will Smith Are 'Working Hard' to 'Reconcile'

Jada Pinkett Smith has been making headlines lately over new comments about her relationship with husband Will Smith. Now, in a new interview, the actress says that she and Smith have been "working hard" to "reconcile" their marriage. "There's no finding another great love, and I think that's the point," Pinkett Smith told Hoda Kotb, during a Monday appearance on the Today show. "It's like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us.

"There's no divorce on paper," she continued. "We really have been working hard. That's the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership." Pinkett Smith then added, "Here's the thing about husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process... I came into that with very specific ideas that were blocks to me seeing Will as who he is. He can't be this perfect, ideal guy husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human that he is, (and) he accepts me for the human that I am. And we want to love each other there."

The new interview comes after Pinkett Smith recently revealed in a special interview with Kotb that she and Smith are not divorced but have been living "separate lives" for the last seven years. Over the weekend, Smith issued a statement to The New York Times about Jada's comments, her memoir, and the comments about the status of their relationship. "When you've been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in," he said, "and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

The revelations about the couple come more than a year after he assaulted Chris Rock over joke about his wife. In 2022, during the Academy Awards telecast, Smith took issue with a G.I. Jane joke that Rock made about the Independence Day star's estranged wife. After leaving his seat, Smith approached Rock on the stage, and hit him with a hard open-hand slap. Upon returning to his seat, Smith yelled to Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f—ing mouth."

Following the violent outburst, Smith took to social media to issue an apology. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he wrote on Instagram, insinuating that the joke was specifically bout Pinkett-Smith's alopecia condition. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Smith added, "Violence in all forms is poisonous and destructive." The actor also apologized to "the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world," as well as Venus and Serena Williams and their families, as it was his role in the biopic King Richard about them and their father that landed him an Oscar. "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," Smith concluded. "I am a work in progress."