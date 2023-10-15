Will Smith Responds to Jada Pinkett Smith's Memoir Revelations

Will Smith has broken his silence on his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her ongoing media tour with revelations stemming from her new memoir, Worthy. Smith reached out to the New York Times praising his wife and saying the book, "kind of woke [him] up."

"When you've been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in," Smith writes. "And you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

He also relayed a message to Pinkett Smith about the memoir in a letter to Jay Shetty who relayed the message to his estranged wife. "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the author's club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest," Smith wrote.

Worthy hits shelves, both real and digital, on Oct. 17 and given Smith's response to his wife, the whole thing feels like a push to support the book. That doesn't mean it isn't fueled by real feelings, but it seems things are pretty hunky-dory despite some of the revelations in the past weeks.

Pinkett Smith revealed she and the Oscar winner have been split for 7 years, though they likely won't go for a legal separation, according to the actress. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," Pinkett Smith said on TODAY. "We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise."

Still, Pinkett Smith didn't cite a specific thing that drove her and Smith apart. "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she said.

Away from her marriage, the actress also shared more details on her past with Tupac Shakur. After sharing her reaction to the arrest of a suspect in his murder, she followed it up by referring to the rapper as her "soulmate" and claiming he had alopecia like she does but kept it secret.