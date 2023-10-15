Jada Pinkett Smith Claims Will Smith's Oscar Rant Left Her Shocked Over One Detail

Jada Pinkett Smith continues to let a ton of details flow out regarding her new memoir, her marriage with Will Smith, and the Oscars incident that got him banned for 10 years. According to TMZ, her latest reveal ties to the shocking revelation that the couple have been separated for seven years.

As the outlet points out, it is the main spark behind the actor's Oscars outburst and his reference to Pinkett Smith as his wife left her surprised. "First of all, I'm really shocked ... we haven't called each other 'husband' and 'wife' in a long time. What is going on right now?" Pinkett Smith told Today co-host Hoda Kotb. "I'm just out of it 'cause I really worried about Will... Will's still talking ... now he's mad because Chris is talking to me. And I go, 'Chris, this is about some old s-.'"

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016https://t.co/Zk66OXkFfn — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) October 11, 2023

As for why Smith invited his estranged wife to the Oscars despite their separation, the Today show notes that he thought it would be his "crowning moment." And it would've been until the moment he took it a step further.

Pinkett Smith says both she and her husband were "exhausted with trying" and only kept the separation quiet because they were unsure how to present it to the public. "I think we were both just kinda stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

The Girls Trip actress releases her book, Worthy, on Oct. 17, and she has been speaking out all over the place planting seeds for it. While her marriage to Smith is a big topic, her past connection with Tupac Shakur has also been bubbling up in the wake of an arrest in his murder case.

Jada Pinkett Smith Still Calls Tupac Shakur Her 'Soulmate' After Will Smith Separation Bombshellhttps://t.co/Tp0NiB3XoK — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) October 13, 2023

While she did drop a note addressing the arrest, she has also made other claims about Shakur and her relationship with him. She referred to the late rapper as her "soulmate" and even revealed he suffered from alopecia, too, but he kept it secret.

"After he was in Northern California with the police officers that beat him up, he started losing his hair. And his alopecia patterns were far more extreme than mine," Pinkett Smith said. "I don't think Pac ever talked about his alopecia, but he also looked really good with a bald head...But that was during a time and during an era that you wouldn't – he just wouldn't talk about it."