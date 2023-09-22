Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearheart Wed Over a Year After Welcoming First Child

Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart have married 14 months after the couple welcomed their daughter Maple. In an Instagram post on Thursday, reality star Osbourne, 37, shared a picture of himself with his new wife following last week's secret ceremony. Jack, who featured in his family's hit reality show The Osbournes, was married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019.

He wrote, "Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I've ever met. All in." Gearhart shared the same photo, writing, "Snuck away and married my best friend last week. i am honored to be your wife. all in forever." Sister-in-law Kelly Osbourne, 38, remarked: "Well well well MRS OSBOURNE!!!!!! I'm so happy that it's official… we are sisters!!!!!!!"

In addition to Maple, the couple's first child, the son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne is also father to three daughters, Pearl, 11, Andy, 7, and Minnie, 5, from his first marriage. In December 2021, the couple announced on Instagram that they had become engaged after being Instagram official for the first time in September 2019 after Jack's ex, Stelly, filed for divorce.

In an announcement of their engagement, the reality star wrote: "Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!! "Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. "Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then I am right now."

Gearhart also shared the same photograph on her Instagram account, announcing that Jack had proposed to her in a place she called a "magical winter wonderland." Her message read, "Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. i'll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. "my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i'm ready for forever w you + our tribe."

Jack and Stelly split up in May 2018 following an approximately five-and-a-half-year marriage. A divorce was finalized in March 2019, a mere three months after the couple welcomed their third daughter, Minnie, in 2018. After the split between Jack and Stelly went public, the couple released a joint statement saying, "What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together."