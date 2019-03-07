Jack Osbourne Finalizes Divorce From Lisa Stelly

Jack Osbourne is officially single again after a judge signed off on his divorce from Lisa Stelly.

Osbourne and Stelly’s divorce case closed for good on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The split comes almost a year after Stelly initially filed for divorce from Osbourne.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although a judge just signed off on the divorce this week, the couple announced their separation in May 2018 and settled the divorce in August. They reportedly agreed to joint custody of their three young children: Pearl, 6, Andy, 3, and Minnie, who turned 1 last month.

Both received a house in the agreement. Stelly, 32, transferred teh deed for their former shared mansion in Studio City, California, to Osbourne, 33, who transferred her the deed to their Sherman Oaks home in Los Angeles.

The Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour star and the Fancy Sprinkles founder announced their split in May via Instagram.

“The news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on,” the statement read. “So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. … We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as coparents and best friends.”

But it wasn’t always smooth sailing in ironing out the details. A month prior to the settlement, after Stelly took their split to court, Osbourne allegedly punched Stelly’s new boyfriend, Michael Gabel, in the head when he tried intervening in an argument between the estranged spouses. A battery report was taken by police at the time, although Gabel did not press charges. Osbourne reportedly apologized after the incident, and he reportedly returned to the Studio City home a few days later without incident.

A source close to the situation said at the time that Osbourne thought he and Stelly could rebuild and repair their relationship, but was upset by Gabel’s role.

In January, reports surfaced that Osbourne was dating Los Angeles-based street artist Meg Zany after they were seen out and about in the city.