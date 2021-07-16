Is This Proof Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Preparing to Move in Together?

✖

Rumors have been swirling that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to move in together in Los Angeles after rekindling their romance earlier this year, and those rumors reached a fever pitch this week after the couple was photographed house hunting in Hollywood. According to the Daily Mail, the pair was seen touring at least three mansions in the area including one $65 million home that is part of Billionaire's Row in Holmby Hills.

Affleck was seen driving Lopez to each home and the two were snapped sharing a kiss in the car. The $65 million mansion, named Il Magione, is over 31,000 square feet and features eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with amenities including a bowling alley. Despite reports that the pair is planning on sharing a home, a source told TMZ that Affleck was simply accompanying Lopez on her own tour and that "the two aren't ready to shack up together ... at least not yet."

The singer has been seen touring schools in Los Angeles for her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who are both reportedly okay with moving to California. Lopez has previously been based in Miami, which makes it easy for Max and Emme to spend time with their dad, Marc Anthony.

A source told Us Weekly that "Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working," adding, "They plan on moving in together very soon." Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged and split in 2004, though they rekindled their relationship earlier this year and were seen together starting in April after Lopez split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

"As far as Jen sees it, she and Ben have their whole lives now to set things up in a comfortable way," the source claimed. "She intends to be an involved stepmom who’s there for Ben in that area, plus she’ll want him to make the same effort with her and Marc’s kids."

Another source told the magazine that Lopez and Affleck are "both thrilled" by "how seamlessly" they've reconnected. "The past few months have been a real whirlwind," the source said. "They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota. They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together."