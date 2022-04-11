'Impractical Jokers' Alum Joe Gatto's Wife Bessy Opens up About Coparenting Amid Divorce

✖

Joe Gatto and his estranged wife Bessy Gatto are putting their children first amid their split. Three months after the couple announced they "decided to separate," Bessy opened up about their post-split lives, revealing that she and the Impractical Jokers alum have remained "friends" as they coparent their two children, Milana, 6, and Remington, 4.

Opening up to Us Weekly about their new lives, Bessy shared that despite their separation, she and Gatto "will always be a family." As they move forward with their unmarried lives, their two children are remaining their biggest focus, Bessy saying that their "babies deserve to have us both in their life and to have us both be happy and thriving." Bessy said she and Gatto "are friends and coparents to our beautiful kids," and they both "intend to always put them first and do what's best for our family."

"We are very fortunate to be able to make it easy for all of us," Bessy, who explained that she and Gatto have "lots of honest conversations," continued. "Most of the time, that is not the case for [divorced parents]. But this is the best thing for us and the kids. We still have lots of laughs and family time."

After nearly 10 years of marriage, Gatto announced on Dec. 31 that he and Bessy decided to go their separate ways after eight years of marriage. Gatto made the announcement while revealing his decision to step back from Impractical Jokers, explaining, "Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids." Bessy later confirmed the news in her own post.

"Hi everyone. With love and respect, we have decided to separate," she wrote. "Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!"

Since splitting, the couple has continued to show their support for one another and has proven that their children are their main focus. Back in February, Bessy took their kids to one of Gatto's comedy shows. Bessy told Us Weekly that their kids "love being at Joe's shows and have made an appearance on stage a few times." Little Milana and Remington may not follow in their father's comedic footsteps, though, as "they want to be either astronauts or vets."