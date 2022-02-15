‘Impractical Jokers’ Joe Gatto’s Estranged Wife Bessy Brings Kids to His Comedy Show

Joe Gatto’s estranged wife Bessy Gatto is still showing her support for the Impractical Jokers alum amid their divorce. Just two months after the couple announced they have decided to go their separate ways after eight years of marriage, Bessy was in the crowd cheering Gatto on at his latest comedy show, with the former couple’s children – daughter Milana, 6, and son Remington, 4 – even making an appearance on stage.

Bessy captured the moment in a sweet video she shared to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 14, writing, “that one time Remo did not want to get off the stage.” In the adorable video, Gatto led his two kids out onto the stage at the end of his show, allowing them both to briefly speak into the mic to a cheering crowd, before he began to lead them away. Little Remington, however, seemed to like the stage, and he only left when his big sister gently tugged him along. Gatto shared the same clip to his own account, where he wrote, “Loved to be able to bring my kids to work It filled my heart with such happiness to share the stage with those amazing little humans.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The special family outing came just weeks after Gatto announced in a social media post that he would be leaving Impractical Jokers, the truTV series he has been a part of since 2011, amid his divorce from his wife. In the post, Gatto explained, “Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids.” Bessy later confirmed the news in a post of his own.

“Hi everyone. With love and respect, we have decided to separate,” she wrote. “Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!”

Gatto and Bessy had been married since 2013, and Bessy even made occasional appearances on Impractical Jokers, the truTV series Gatto had been a part of since 2011 alongside Sal Vulcano, James Murray, and Brian Quinn. Amid his departure, the series has moved forward without him, with Season 10 set to premiere on Saturday, April 2. Gatto, meanwhile, has continued with his stand-up shows and has announced several new projects, including a new podcast called Two Cool Moms with fellow comedian Steve Byrne as well as a screenplay.