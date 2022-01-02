‘Impractical Jokers’: Joe Gatto’s Wife Bessy Speaks out on Separation

The Impractical Jokers fan base was caught off guard on Friday when Tenderloins troupe member Joe Gatto revealed he was leaving the show. Gatto cited his parenting responsibilities amid his separation from his wife, Bessy Gatto. Now, Bessy is speaking out on the separation. She confirmed the unfortunate relationship update, while also reiterating they would be co-parenting their two children, Milana, 6, and Remington, 4.

“Hi everyone. With love and respect, we have decided to separate,” Bessy wrote. “Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gatto, 45, broke the news to the millions of Impractical Jokers and Misery Index fans with a somber Instagram post late Friday. He shared many of the same sentiments that Bessy did in her caption while also acknowledging the bond he shares with his co-stars, Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn and James Murray.

“Hey, Everyone. Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” Gatto wrote on Instagram. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them. To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves. As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.”

This shake-up comes as the Tenderloins troupe is prepping Impractical Jokers Season 10. In 2020, they released a movie based on the TV show, aptly titled Impractical Jokers: The Movie. Season 9 of the show ran from May to August 2021.