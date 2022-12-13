Imagine Dragons Singer Spotted out With New Actress Girlfriend

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds has a new woman in his life. As TMZ noted, Reynolds was spotted hitting up Disneyland with his new girlfriend, Minka Kelly. The rock star and the actor were first linked together in late November, months after Reynolds announced his split from his wife, Aja Volkman.

Reynolds and Kelly went to Disneyland this past weekend and looked very loved up the whole time. The pair lived it up at the theme park, as they hit up several rides, watched a parade, and strolled through the shops. They looked very much like boyfriend and girlfriend during the outing, as Reynolds had his arm wrapped around Kelly during their date. The two weren't alone during the excursion, as they took some time to have lunch with their friends. During their meal, Kelly even placed a kiss on Reynolds' cheek.

In late November, Kelly and Reynolds were spotted together in Los Angeles, prompting romance rumors. PEOPLE reported that they had a five-hour-long dinner at Cafe Stella. They were then seen driving away in an SUV, with Reynolds brushing Kelly's hair as she drove the vehicle. Their outing came a couple of months after the Imagine Dragons frontman revealed that he was getting a divorce from his wife, Volkman, with whom he shares four children.

"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together, Aja and I have separated," Reynolds shared on social media. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years." Reynolds and Volkman wed in 2011. They later announced their split in 2018 after seven years of marriage. Although, less than a year later, they announced that they had reconciled. At the time, Volkman said about their split and subsequent reconciliation, "last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding." Reynolds later said that the pair went through couples therapy to repair their relationship and that it was a key part of why they decided to give things another go.

"We've been going through marriage counseling and putting in a lot of work to keep our family strong," he said. "Fortunately for us, we worked through it. If that hadn't have been the case for us, there's many people before us who paved that route and still raised great kids together or go on to be friends, or whatever it is. Relationships are complex."