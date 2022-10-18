Imagine Dragons Postpones Concerts Amid 'Fairly Serious' Injury

Imagine Dragons has had to postpone several upcoming concerts due to a "fairly serious" injury affecting lead singer Dan Reynolds. PEOPLE reported that Reynolds is dealing with hemorrhaged vocal cords and a "fairly serious" lateral collateral ligament sprain in his knee. As a result, the band has been forced to postpone nine upcoming shows in Latin America.

Imagine Dragons released a statement about the news on Twitter. In their message, they assured fans that they would make it up to them at a later date. Their statement began, "In our 12 years as a band, we've never had to cancel a tour (and could count the number of shows on one hand). We hope you guys know how hard it is for us to postpone these dates, and we plan to make it up to you soon."

to our friends in Latin America ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XCW3SzayjJ — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) October 17, 2022

"Some of you may know that Dan has been struggling with hemorrhaged vocal cords and a nodule ever since the last tour leg, and he's been warned by his doctor that going out right now could cause a rupture and irreparably harm his voice," their statement continued. The band went on to note that Reynolds isn't just dealing with issues concerning his vocal cords, but he also suffered an LCL sprain. Due to this injury, Reynolds will have to wear a brace and undergo rehab "for some time."

"We just can't give you the show you expect and deserve right now," the statement read. "We will keep everyone updated as we figure out new dates, and we are so sorry to those who made travel and other plans to see us. Refunds will be made available for those who can't make the new dates." Imagine Dragons had tour stops planned in Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico that were set to go through Nov. 4. Now that they have postponed these stops, their next concert is scheduled for 2023 when they'll head to the Middle East in January. After that point, they'll head to South Africa for two shows in February.

As PEOPLE noted, this news comes after Reynolds shared a major update with his fans in September about his relationship with Aja Volkman. Reynolds confirmed that he and Volkman, who originally split in 2018 and later reconciled, were separating after over a decade together. He shared a statement about the news, which read, "I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."