Minka Kelly Spotted With Recently Single Pop-Rock Star

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds are stirring up rumors of a romance. Over the weekend, the actress and Imagine Dragons singer stepped out for a five-hour dinner at Cafe Stella in Los Angeles, reported PEOPLE. Reynolds, 35, is photographed reaching out to Kelly, 42, to brush her hair as she drives in an SUV. Reynolds wears a dark blue jacket under a white shirt, and Kelly wears a black blouse. Most recently, Kelly was linked to Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show. In August 2020, the couple began dating, and months later, they were photographed together. In May 2021, the couple was reported to have split, but they were spotted out together just a few months later. The couple officially split a few months later, as a source told PEOPLE in May. "Minka is single now," a source told the outlet. Kelly, the source stated, is "very happy" and would "rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy."

In 2020, Kelly and Noah started dating. During the time of their union, "They're very happy,. It's a very serious relationship. They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship. They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in LA as a couple."Noah's schedule allegedly caused the relationship to end. "[He is] too focused on work and didn't have enough time for a relationship. He's back in the dating game as well. They're officially over," the source added. Reynolds and Noah aren't Kelly's only high-profile boyfriends. Previously, she dated fellow actor Chris Evans, baseball legend Derek Jeter, and Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams.

Meanwhile, Reynolds announced on Twitter in September that, after splitting in 2018 and openly working to repair their relationship a year later, he and wife, Nico Vega frontwoman Aja Volkman, had separated after a decade of marriage. "I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together, Aja and I have separated," Reynolds said. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years." The couple, who got married in 2011, reconciled after announcing the end of their relationship in 2018, with Volkman writing on Instagram, "last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding." During that time, Reynolds told PEOPLE that couples therapy had played an essential role in helping them reconcile. "We've been going through marriage counseling and putting in a lot of work to keep our family strong," he said. "Fortunately for us, we worked through it. If that hadn't have been the case for us, there's many people before us who paved that route and still raised great kids together or go on to be friends, or whatever it is. Relationships are complex." The two share four children — Arrow Eve, 10; twins Gia James and Coco Rae, 5; and Valentine, 3.