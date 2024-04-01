Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Is Officially Divorced

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman are officially divorced. More than a year after the former couple announced their separation, and following Volkman's divorce filing in April 2023, Reynolds and his ex finalized their divorce on Monday, March 25, PEOPLE reported.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Reynold and Volkman cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, with their date of separation listed as Aug. 8, 2022. As part of the agreement, the former couple will share joint legal and physical custody of their four children – Arrow Eve, 11, Gia James and Coco Rae, both 6, and son Valentine, 4. The Grammy winner and Volkman ""also entered into a further judgement with confidential information" regarding child support, spousal support, property division, attorney fees/costs and other issue," per the documents.

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Reynolds and Volkman married in March 2011 and remained together for seven years before announcing their first split in 2018. However, by 2019, they announced they were working on "rebuilding" their relationship. At the time, Volkman wrote, "I know that it's been a crazy road. It's killed us both in so many moments. Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding." Reynolds later said that the pair went through couples therapy to repair their relationship.

The couple remained together for three more years before announcing in September 2022 that "after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated." Reynolds wrote, "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years." Volkman went on to file for divorce in April 2023, writing in a lengthy statement just a day later that the breakup "marked a pretty big transition in our lives... Navigating being in a public space while going through all of the things we have been through this year has been hard for both Dan and I." The finalization of their divorce came just a little more than a month after the former couple reached a settlement agreement.

Since splitting, Reynolds has been romantically linked to actress Minka Kelly, whom he was first romantically linked to in late November 2023. The pair was later spotted hanging out together in Disneyland and were seen kissing in March 2023.