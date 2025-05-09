Ice Spice Goes Instagram Official With NFL Star

Ice Spice has a new man. The the rapper just went Instagram official with her beau, NFL star, Sauce Gardner.

On April 29, she shared a series of photos that included Gardner, who is a cornerback for the New York Jets. Photos show the football player snapping a pic of the pair in a bathroom.

Ice Spice poses in front of a mirror donning a pink hoodie and pants, while Gardner stands behind her in a white sweatsuit, smiling and holding his phone.

In another photo, Ice Spice is in a recording studio and there are selfies of her wearing black lingerie as well as a pink bikini top and diamond cross necklace. There have been rumors about the status of the pair’s relationship.

In April, Gardner posted an Instagram carousel with photos of the couple standing next to a Rolls-Royce. The post has since been deleted, per Us Weekly.

Vibe notes the two have been spotted out and about at the same events in recent months. They both appeared on an episode of The Shop podcast in April 2024. Ice Spice was also seen at a Jets game last Fall. They also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party together, per TMZ. Fans have spotted them out handing out as well.

Ice Spice found fame in music in 2020. Gardner has been with the Jets since 2022 and was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.In July 2024, Ice Spice denied rumors she was dating fellow artist, Central Cee. “We’ve been friends since ‘Munch’ came out, honestly,” the rap star said, noting that her relationship with Cee, 26, is strictly platonic, per PEOPLE. “We’re just twins.”