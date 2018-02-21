Hottest Celebrity Couples of 2018 (So Far)

Love is in the air already for the rich and famous in 2018!

Just two months into the new year, many of your favorite celebs have found themselves in new relationships, pairing up with their fellow stars and co-stars in addition to a few regular people who caught their eyes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

These celebrity couples prove that when you pair gorgeous people up with one another, beautiful things can happen. Keep scrolling to see which new romances are heating up Hollywood!

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson

The 21-year-old Counting On cast member is courting 18-year-old Lauren Swanson, the TLC family revealed on social media in January.



Swanson is the oldest of eight children and has been a family friend of the Duggars for years.

“We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together. Through the years our families’ friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend … even better than I could have hoped for or imagined,” Duggar told PEOPLE following the news of their courtship.



“I so appreciate Lauren’s Christlike character and tender heart toward others. She brings sunshine into the room and encourages everyone around her,” he continued. “It’s always stood out to me that in every situation, she looks for the one who appears to be sad or lonely and quickly can brighten their day by sharing words of hope, an encouraging scripture, a prayer or even a simple smile with them.”

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

The comedian and celebrity chef confirmed their relationship with a romantic black and white smooching photo posted on Feb. 11.

Relationship rumors began in November of last year after the couple was seen having dinner in New York City. At the time, Schumer’s rep wouldn’t comment on whether their relationship was romantic.

January Jones and Nick Viall

In January, the Mad Men star and The Bachelor alum were reported to have started seeing each other by Page Six. The two reportedly spent her birthday together in Los Angeles on Jan. 13.

The two have not confirmed their relationship at this point, but Jones did reveal to James Cordon in November that Viall had reached out to her about doing a Lip Sync Battle episode together.

“Is that his way of asking me out or does he have a problem with me?” she asked Cordon. “I don’t know what that was, but I declined because I don’t need to be humiliated.”

While she declined Viall’s request for a friendly battle, Jones said she’s attracted to him.

“You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag and I think that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe?” she said.

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rogers

Talk about a sports power couple! During an interview with the Associated Press in January, NASCAR star Danica Patrick confirmed that her rumored relationship with Green Bay Packers player Aaron Rodgers was indeed true.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” Patrick confirmed, adding that she had first met her boyfriend at the 2012 ESPY Awards.

“I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” Patrick said. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team… Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles

The Chrisley Knows Best personality, 20, and the San Diego Gulls hockey player, 24, are head over heels for each other after confirming they were dating on Jan. 11.

The USA Network cast member even shared a sweet slideshow of the couple’s most romantic moments Wednesday.

“In case you ever foolishly forget…I’m never not thinking about you!” she captioned the post. “Thank you for being my best friend…doing life with you is so incredibly fun and I wouldn’t want it any other way!! My Valentine is pretty freaking HOT you have my heart.”



Yolanda Hadid and her mystery man

Three months after her divorce from David Foster was finalized, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 8 that she is “so in love right now.”

“I’m very blessed to have found a beautiful love,” she said about her mystery man, whom she has not named. “I’m excited and it’s all good. I’m off the market.”

Amber Heard and Elon Musk

Despite breaking up in August 2017 citing their incredibly busy schedules, the Justice League actress and Tesla founder reconnected in January 2018.

The couple was spotted holding hands while leaving a Los Angeles sushi restaurant, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time, “They’re definitely back together,”

But the reunion didn’t last long. After just a couple of months back together, the couple called things off once again.

“Elon decided it was time to end it and Amber agreed. They both still care deeply for each other but the timing wasn’t right,” said a source told PEOPLE.

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor

Cook, 45, and his 19-year-old girlfriend, a singer who has provided background vocals for artists such as Demi Lovato, have been keeping their love on the down low for a year.

But the controversial May-December relationship recently came to light after Cook posted a photo of the two on his Instagram with the caption, “#relationshipgoals.”

The two had previously documented their romance with posts of the two together and celebrating special moments such as her 19th birthday.

“My girl [Kelsey] is one of my favorite people on the planet. She’s a talented singer but more importantly, she’s a genuine person. Check out her music and get to know her. She’s gonna go far!” Cook captioned a photo of the couple in April.

Danielle Maltby and Paul Calafiore

A meeting of reality television fan favorites! The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Danielle Maltby might not have found love in Paradise (Wells Adams is taken by Sarah Hyland now!), she did find love in the Big Brother house.

She and Big Brother contestant Paul Calafiore made their relationship Instagram official on Jan. 29, sharing two Polaroids of the couple at a friend’s wedding.

“Melting,” Maltby wrote. Calafiore, who appeared on season 18 of the CBS franchise, captioned a similar photo with “Wedding season” and a red heart emoji.