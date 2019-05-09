Hilary Duff Gets Engaged to Matthew Koma

She’s got her picture perfect plan. Hilary Duff revealed on Instagram on Thursday that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma are engaged.

“He asked me to be his wife,” the Lizzie McGuire alum captioned two photos showing off her sparkly new ring. In one photo, she and her fiancé smiled together for the camera; in another, they shared a kiss.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The engagement comes almost seven months after Duff and the singer-songwriter/producer welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair together in October. The Younger star is also mom to 7-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Koma also shared the happy news, posting the same photos on Instagram and writing, “I asked my best friend to marry me.”

The couple were first linked together in early 2017, though they broke things off in March. But by September, Duff, 31, dropped a few hints that she and Koma, 31, were back together. They announced in June 2018 that they were expecting.

“Guess what guys! [Matthew Koma] and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!” she captioned a photo of him sweetly kissing her cheek as she showed off her growing baby bump.

After Banks arrived on Oct. 25, Duff shared the news to Instagram. “This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

Duff and Koma frequently interact on social media, with Koma often taking to the comments of her posts to poke fun at internet trolls who leave negative comments on her posts. Back in December, Duff shared a mirror selfie of the two of them, captioning it, “Mom + Dad ..going out tonight.”

“What the hell do you see in that guy?” one commenter wrote. Koma responded, “it’s like, really big.”

In another playful post, this time a photo Duff posted of Banks, Koma commented, “Hey what filter is this? You look just like a baby [laughing out loud].”

Just after Banks was born in October, Koma posted a photo holding their daughter. “She said she didn’t want a serious boyfriend [laughing out loud],” he captioned it, poking fun at Duff.