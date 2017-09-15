Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel Are ‘Taking Time Apart’

Heidi Klum and boyfriend Vito Schnabel are currently “taking time apart,” a source told People.

“They’re taking time apart right now,” the insider said. “Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts. And it’s the start of a school year and Heidi has to concentrate on the kids.”

The pair started dating two years after Klum’s separation from ex-husband Seal, and they duo has been together for just over three and a half years.

Klum attended the Harper’s Bazaar Icons event at the weekend with British racing driver Louis Hamilton, although a source says there’s nothing going on between the pair.

“They had a fun night,” the source said. “He’s an interesting guy.”

Klum will reportedly be attending this Sunday’s Emmys solo, where her show, Project Runway, is nominated for outstanding reality-competition program.

Schnabel was seen kissing another woman in London in June and told People it was an “innocent situation.”

“The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation,” Schnabel said in a statement. “There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went on our separate ways.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com

