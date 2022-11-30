Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles Romance Speculation Starts up After Their Breakups

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are seeking comfort from each other after splitting from their significant others this month, Harpers Bazaar reports. According to reports, Styles has taken a break from his relationship with Olivia Wilde, with whom he had been dating for the past two years since filming her psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling. Several outlets reported recently that Jenner and her NBA star boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, have broken up for the second time. Following multiple breakups, Styles and Jenner appeared to have reignited their relationship after being romantically linked since 2013. "Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another," an insider told The Sun. "And Harry has had Kendall's ear over his breakup with Olivia. Kendall is one of the few people to understand the level of fame and scrutiny which Harry endures. She is also dealing with her own tough time."

Over the past few weeks, the couple has been "leaning on each other," according to The Sun. Despite their past romantic relationship, the exes maintained a friendship. Jenner even appeared as a guest on The Late Late Show when Styles took over for host James Corden in 2019. Earlier this month, Jenner attended one of Styles' Los Angeles concerts, leading fans to speculate about the former couple. The model was filmed dancing with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, and one viral TikTok even alleged the singer blew a kiss to Jenner during "Love of My Life" (reportedly about her). However, The Sun's source suggests their relationship may just be platonic after the breakup. "Close as they are, Harry and Kendall found dating difficult, and all of those practical problems they faced years ago are still there," the source continued. "That said, their friends speculate that they might hang out over the holidays. In the past they have gone away together shortly after respective breakups, so they could very well end up on a yacht soaking up the sun in the next couple of months."

Per inside sources who spoke with PEOPLE Magazine, Styles and Wilde are "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together. "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," says one source. "It's a very amicable decision." Wilde has two children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. Luckily, the new exes are said to be amicable. "They're still very close friends," says the source of the pair, adding, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart." The pair were first linked in Jan. 2021 when they were photographed holding hands at a wedding. There was drama surrounding the release of their film Don't Worry Darling, with allegations that Wilde and the film's leading actress, Florence Pugh, had a falling out. "The public pressure on them has been difficult," the source added. "They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship." Following the rumors, dozens of crew members issued a statement in favor of Wilde in September 2022. "As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article," said the team, noting that Wilde was "an incredible leader and director."