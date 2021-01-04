Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Spark Romance Rumors Holding Hands at a Wedding

Romance is in the air for Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, at least according to new social media rumors. The potential lovebirds sparked relationship status speculation after they were photographed over the weekend holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, California. The potential romance follows Wilde’s split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

In the images, first shared by Page Six, the "Adore You" and Wilde holding hands as they arrived for the ceremony. Styles donned a tux, with Wilde dressed in a floral dress. Both completed their ensembles with face masks. According to TMZ, the possible couple were attending Style's manager's wedding, and the singer brought Wilde as his plus one. They reportedly stayed at the San Ysidro Ranch.

Harry Styles was spotted holding hands with Olivia Wilde at his manager’s wedding. 💕 https://t.co/joAU71HjyM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2021

Shortly after the images emerged, the Daily Mail published photos, which can be viewed by clicking here, of Styles and Wilde arriving back at the singer's Los Angeles home on Monday. A source told the outlet the duo "have become close and the pair have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks." The source added that Wilde "has been seen visiting his home on several occasions." The potential couple began spending more time together after Styles took over Shia LaBeouf's role as Florence Pugh's love interest in Wilde's upcoming horror film Don't Worry Darling in September.

While neither Styles nor Wilde have commented on the status of their relationship, many on social media certainly believe them to be more than just friends. Their joint outing at the weekend wedding immediately sparked rumors among fans that they could be dating. Wilde was engaged to Sudeikis for more than eight years before reports surfaced in November 2020 that they had split. The former couple are parents to son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about the photos of Styles and Wilde.