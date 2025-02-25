Zoë Kravitz Breaks Her Silence on Channing Tatum Split

Zoë Kravitz has no hard feelings about her ex, Channing Tatum. Months after the couple ended their engagement, the actress is speaking out about their breakup. In her first comments about the split in the newly released cover interview for ELLE‘s March issue, she was asked about whether their split affected how she feels about their movie Blink Twice.

“Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she said. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

Moreso, she says she’s excited for people to see Tatum’s gifts on screen and beyond, adding he has “so much to offer” and she is “excited for people to keep witnessing that.” She said: “He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him.”

She previously spoke of working with him on the film, singing his praises. “Channing was the first person I thought of for Slater King, and I don’t know where that came from,” she said of Tatum’s tech-billionaire character in the psychological thriller.

Kravitz and Tatum began dating in the summer of 2021 when they were seen together in New York City. They got engaged in October 2023, but called it off a year later because “they realized they’re at different stages in life,” a source told PEOPLE in November 2024.

Tatum was previously married to actress Jenna Dewan, who he shares a daughter with. Their six year divorce and financial battle recently ended. He also dated singer, Jessie J. Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman.