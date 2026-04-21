Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Spark Engagement Rumors

Are Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles engaged? According to a ring on Kravitz’s left hand, they may be.

The couple have reportedly been together since August 2025. Engagement rumors were sparked when the pair were spotted in London in photos published by The Sun on Tuesday, April 21.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s not the first time she was seen with the ring on. She was previously seen wearing the ring during an outing with Styles on Sunday, April 19.

In December of last year, a source told PEOPLE that the pair were going strong. “Harry’s been spending long stretches of time in Rome this year. Zoë has joined him several times since late summer,” the source said, noting they enjoy the simple things together. “They just stroll around, meet up with friends and live a very relaxed life. They have great chemistry.”

Kravitz was previously engaged to her Blink Twice star Channing Tatum, whom she first met while casting the 2024 thriller film. They called out their engagement in 2024, with a source saying “they realized they’re at different stages in life.”

Styles was last linked to actress Taylor Russell. The two reportedly split after a year of dating. He also reportedly dated Kendall Jenner at one time. Styles and Jenner were linked from 2013-2019. In 2017, he hinted that his debut album was inspired by the Victoria’s Secret model. In 2017, the singer seemingly alludes to his relationship with The Kardashians star in a Rolling Stone article.

While talking about his debut, he mentioned the woman that inspired him. “She’s a huge part of the album,” he told the magazine. “Sometimes you want to tip the hat, and sometimes you just want to give them the whole cap … and hope they know it’s just for them.” Could it be that the songs on the album were about Jenner?