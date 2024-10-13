Halle Bailey Breaks Silence on DDG Split

Halle Bailey is surviving just fine without DDG, at least according to her recent Instagram post. After the YouTuber turned rapper announced they split on social media, the former Chloe x Halle sensation posted a series of shots on Instagram with the course to Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” as the musical selection. The post also plays portions of Kelly Rowland’s verse, which sings: “Wishing you the best / I pray that you are blessed / and much success no stress and lots of happiness,” which is seemingly a shot at DDG who has been all across Instagram, TikTok, and in interviews discussing the split. Her photos include photos of her with her son in the gym, poolside, her creating music, and her enjoying wine.

While he doesn’t bash Bailey, he does respond harshly to many who say he used her for clout, was jealous of her success, can’t do better than her, and was never good enough for her. Social media users and podcasters have written op-Eds and posted think pieces about their relationship and joy that they’ve split, many of which DDG has gotten on LIVE to respond to. Bailey has not directly spoken about the spoilt. They share an almost 1-year-old son named Halo. She infamously kept her pregnancy a secret while he leaked hints online on his respective pages. They’ve both wiped each other’s social media accounts with traces of one another.

DD took to TikTok to respond to one user’s claim that he “trapped Halle with a baby,” saying, “You got two kids. I looked on your Instagram, I looked on your TikTok, everything. You got two kids but no baby daddy. But you worried about me? Don’t make sense to me. Y’all need to stop, bro. I be seeing what y’all be saying. And it’s like bro, I’m a father. I’m in my child’s life. Worry about your baby daddy. Why are you worried about me? i don’t understand it. I’ll never get it but I love y’all to death. I love Black women,” as reported by BOSSIP.