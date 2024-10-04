Halle Bailey Is Single Again

Halle Bailey and DDG have split. The YouTuber and rapper, 26, took to his Instagram Story on Thursday, Oct. 3, to share the news of their breakup, saying that he and The Little Mermaid actress, 24, believe it to be "the best path forward" for them and their son Halo.

"Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways," he began the statement. "The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared."

(Photo: DDG)

DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., continued, "Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other." Moving forward, the social media personality and Grammy Award-nominated artist will "focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents," as they "cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared."

DDG ended his statement by asking his followers for "understanding and support" as they "navigate this transition," concluding, "Thank you for your love and encouragement -- DDG." Bailey has not commented publicly about her breakup at this time.

The Grown-ish star and DDG were first romantically linked in January 2022, when they were spotted together at an Usher concert in Las Vegas. In June of that same year, they made their red carpet debut at the BET Awards. That same summer, the actress confirmed she was "for sure" in love with her boyfriend in an August 2022 interview with Essence.

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

"I've been a fan of his for years," she told the magazine of their meet-cute. "I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them." As her career took off, Bailey "completely forgot about" DDG until he began dropping music. "Coincidentally he messaged me," she gushed, "and the rest is history."

After a private pregnancy, Bailey and DDG welcomed their first child together, son Halo, in late 2023. The family of three appeared to be going strong in July, as they posted loved-up photos together from their family vacation to Italy.