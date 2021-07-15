Hailey Bieber Addresses Speculation Justin Was Yelling at Her in Las Vegas

✖

Hailey Bieber has seemingly shot down speculation that her husband Justin Bieber was yelling at her during a trip to Las Vegas over the weekend, calling the claims "beyond false." Fans had gotten the idea from a video of the couple walking together as they left a club, Justin speaking animatedly to his wife. In a post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Hailey shared a photo of herself and her husband kissing, writing that she was "Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was."

"Had the best time surrounded by so much love," she continued before appearing to address the claims. "Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative bulls— peeps." Over the weekend, Justin performed back-to-back shows at the XS Nightclub and Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas for its grand opening Friday. Footage of the musician and his wife went viral, with many Twitter users assuming that Justin was yelling at Hailey, though eyewitnesses disputed that account. "He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down," one fan tweeted. "He was all adrenaline. It doesn’t matter how the f— it 'appears' to you. Dont spread false information on someone especially when you acknowledge that’s just what it appears to you. That’s defamation of character."

Someone else shared footage from Justin's performance and wrote, "I took this of Justin right before that video was taken. He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it." Hailey also reposted a "Vegas show recap" video Justin had shared to her Story, writing, "best weekend!!!"

Hailey and Justin married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse and again one year later at a large ceremony in South Carolina with friends and family, and Hailey opened up about their first year as husband wife earlier in a March interview with ELLE magazine, admitting that it was "very difficult" due to the incredible amount of public scrutiny she found herself facing.

"In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide," she recalled. "I was like, 'I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my a—.' I was like, 'Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?'" Reflecting on her relationship with Justin, she said, "I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time. Do we have little fights and stuff that we have to work through sometimes? Yeah, of course, but it really doesn’t ever feel like work, because I love him so much. I see forever with him."