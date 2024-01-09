Hailee Steinfeld Responds to Josh Allen Engagement Rumors

Hailee Steinfeld has responded to the rumor that she's engaged to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen. The Pitch Perfect star was on the red carpet of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, and E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight asked if she was wearing a ring on that finger.

"I got a cute little doe happening," referencing the deer-shaped diamond jewelry on her right hand. "No other particular reason other than I thought it was cute." Steinfeld didn't share too much information about her relationship with Allen, but she did say she loves an athletic man. "Listen, what isn't it about?" Steinfeld told E! News. "Come on now."

Steinfeld and Allen, both 27, sparked dating rumors in May when they were spotted together in New York City. On the Fourth of July, the two confirmed their relationship when they were photographed kissing in Mexico. The couple was also seen at the Buffalo Sabres' game at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on Oct. 12.

In September, Steinfeld spoke to PEOPLE about what she looks for in a partner. "I ultimately want someone who supports me and who I can support and cheer on and be their biggest fan," she explained. "I've been lucky enough to spend so much time with my family recently, and I have so many shining examples of what it should feel like to be with someone that makes you a better you and happy. I'm not really looking, so I don't have a list of things. But I think the right person comes along when they do, and I imagine that's the greatest thing ever.

"It's an exciting thought to me, that part of life happening when it does, and I can only hope that it emulates what I grew up around," she adds. "Right now, I feel more confident in who I am than ever, and I just feel so grateful to be doing what I love."

Steinfeld attended the Golden Globes because she was a presenter and was featured in the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which was nominated for multiple awards. Allen is getting ready for the playoffs as the Buffalo Bills finished the season with an 11-6 record and second place in the AFC. The Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday.