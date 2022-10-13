'The Voice': Blake Shelton's Exit Has Fans in Disbelief

Fans are still in shock following Tuesday's announcement that Blake Shelton will exit The Voice after the upcoming 2023 season. Although judges have come and gone from the hit NBC singing competition series, none of their exits have been quite as shocking as Shelton's. Set to depart after the upcoming season, Shelton has been a mainstay on the series since its premiere back in 2011, the country singing currently having eight wins under his belt and having coached 15 artists whose songs have hit No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart.

News of Shelton's departure was confirmed by NBC Tuesday as the network that the Emmy-winning musical competition series will return for Season 23 sometime next year. In a statement via the network, Shelton shared, "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me." Calling it "a hell of a ride" and thanking those attached to the series, Shelton went on to write that he has "made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!" He also gave a shout out to the fans, sharing, "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"

It is unclear who will replace Shelton should The Voice receive a Season 24 renewal. In Season 23, Shelton's last, the long-time coach will be joined by returning judge Kelly Clarkson alongside newcomers to the judging table, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan. News of Shelton's exit sparked a flurry of responses on social media.