'The Voice': Blake Shelton's Exit Has Fans in Disbelief
Fans are still in shock following Tuesday's announcement that Blake Shelton will exit The Voice after the upcoming 2023 season. Although judges have come and gone from the hit NBC singing competition series, none of their exits have been quite as shocking as Shelton's. Set to depart after the upcoming season, Shelton has been a mainstay on the series since its premiere back in 2011, the country singing currently having eight wins under his belt and having coached 15 artists whose songs have hit No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart.
News of Shelton's departure was confirmed by NBC Tuesday as the network that the Emmy-winning musical competition series will return for Season 23 sometime next year. In a statement via the network, Shelton shared, "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me." Calling it "a hell of a ride" and thanking those attached to the series, Shelton went on to write that he has "made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!" He also gave a shout out to the fans, sharing, "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"
It is unclear who will replace Shelton should The Voice receive a Season 24 renewal. In Season 23, Shelton's last, the long-time coach will be joined by returning judge Kelly Clarkson alongside newcomers to the judging table, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan. News of Shelton's exit sparked a flurry of responses on social media.
'An incredible 12 years'
Thank you, @nbcthevoice. pic.twitter.com/m1xPgH2Cxn— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 11, 2022
"I'm sad that Blake's leaving the voice but 12 years is a long time for any one in any job and I can see why he feels like it's time," one fan tweeted. "An incredible 12 years that brought him to the love of his life and to fatherhood. Ends of eras are also new beginnings and that's exciting."
News left fans in tears
People Blake Shelton leaving the voice makes me cry I love him. @NBCTheVoice— 🧩 Lynds & Puzzle, Bookworm 🧩 (@Kris360785) October 12, 2022
"Blake Shelton is really leaving the voice. I'm finna cry," one person reacted to the news. "My oklahoma buddy is leaving. I hope he comes backk please. I'm not okay."
'The show's backbone'
BLAKE SHELTON IS LEAVING THE VOICE?? WHAT THE FUCK IM SO SAD ABOUT THIS— lisa ann walter’s girlfriend 🎃 (@melissasvance) October 12, 2022
"I can't even imagine the voice without you Blake," added somebody else. "You've been the show's backbone since it begun and you will be dearly missed there as a coach. Wishing you all the best. It won't be the same without you."
'He leaves as the fan favorite'
Blake,— Lee Smith (@LeeSmit68508196) October 12, 2022
Just heard the news....Please, Please, Please dont leave the Voice...."YOU ARE THE VOICE"....YOU ARE THE G.O.A.T....OF THE VOICE...WE BEG YOU, DONT LEAVE....LOTS OF US WATCH THE VOICE ONLY BECAUSE OF YOU....PLEASE STAY...@blakeshelton #TheVoice
"Blake Shelton leaving the show while he's still on top is really the smartest and the best decision," noted one viewer. "He leaves as the fan favorite, the leader of the pack, the coach to beat, the heart and soul of the show. He will be forever missed, loved and revered as the GOAT of The Voice."
'End of an era'
truly and end of an era…
I likely wouldn’t have discovered Blake if it weren’t for the voice 🥲😞— amy🏴 (@themoreidriink) October 11, 2022
"End of an era with Blake leaving The Voice," wrote another fan. "I'm sad he's leaving but I'm glad he's going out on his terms after investing so much time, effort, and love into the show. His impact is unmatched. Love you and I can't wait to see what you do next."
'The heart and soul of the show'
Heartbroken, but nothing but love for you.— BradyTom0504 (@BradyTom0504) October 11, 2022
"You're the heart and soul of the show. It won't be The Voice without you," added another. "Thank you for making us laugh and learn , GOAT."
'Not sure the show will last long without him'
“No Blake , No The Voice “ pic.twitter.com/GPvYpcJ8iQ— Kate🇵🇭💓💋GXveBS🍑 (@forgwenandblake) October 12, 2022
"The amount of coverage this has gotten shows just how big of a star Blake is," tweeted somebody else. "Not sure the show will last long without him."