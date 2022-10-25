'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Jealous When Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Singer

On Monday's episode of The Voice, Blake Shelton showcased a bit of jealousy after his wife, Gwen Stefani, gushed over Team John Legend singer David Andrew. According to Entertainment Tonight, the moment came after Andrew performed alongside Kim Cruise. Their performance even had Stefani lamenting that Andrew wasn't a part of her team.

Stefani praised Andrew following the pair's performance, saying, "David, you know I wanted you bad. I fought for you, I turned for you, your voice is so pretty." Fellow coach Camila Cabello teased the married couple, saying, "Oh my god, Blake!" As for Shelton, he looked at Stefani with some jealousy in his eyes and exclaimed, 'Whoa!"

Stefani didn't falter, as she continued, "I'm saying, he's got style! You deserve to have the hype that we're all giving you, 'cause it was so good!" Of course, the banter was all in good fun between the coaches. Even though Stefani was a noted fan of Andrew's performance, Legend ended up giving the win to Cruise.

Fans should soak up these fun moments now, as Shelton is set to leave The Voice after Season 23 (the show is currently airing Season 22). He confirmed the news with an Instagram post, telling his fans, "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

"It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week," Shelton continued. " I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"