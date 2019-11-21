Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton’s Grammy Nomination

The 2020 Grammy Award nominations were announced on Wednesday, and Blake Shelton found himself on the list with a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for “God’s Country.” Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, celebrated his achievement on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the country star breaking the news to Stefani’s 13-year-old son, Kingston.

“Blake, what did you just say?” Kingston asks Shelton while the group is hanging out in the kitchen and someone else can be heard shouting “Mom” in the background.

“I said, ‘Oh, by the way, I got nominated for a GRAMMY this morning,’” Shelton casually replied, at which Kingston exclaimed, “What the heck!”

Stefani, who has 19 Grammy nominations and three wins herself, also posted a photo of Shelton’s category with his name circled and a GIF that read, “WOW.” The Voice coach is nominated alongside Tyler Childers, Ashley McBryde, Willie Nelson and Tanya Tucker.

This is Shelton’s ninth Grammy nomination and he has yet to take home a coveted trophy.

“‘God’s Country’ is such a powerful song and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” the Oklahoma native said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m thankful that [songwriters] Devin [Dawson], Michael [Hardy] and Jordan [Schmidt] trusted me with a lyric that has connected so powerfully with so many people.”

The song won Single of the Year at the CMA Awards last week and was released in March.

“‘God’s Country’ is a song that was sent to me by [producer] Scott Hendricks,” Shelton recalled in a behind-the-scenes video detailing the song’s journey earlier this year. “I was actually here in Oklahoma, on the ranch, and I’ll never forget it. I was actually running a skid steer, and they sent it to me. I was shocked. I had to stop and just listen to this song, because the song was talking to me about a place that I was in at that moment, which was a place in the middle of nowhere that meant something to me that probably nobody else could ever understand, what that is and what it is inside of me and what my connection is to the land.”

“At that moment, I realized, ‘I’ve gotta record this song,’” he added. “And I think I even decided before I even recorded it, ‘This has got to be the song that I put out next.’”

