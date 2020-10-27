Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Fans Are Going Bananas After Couple Announces Engagement

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton just announced their engagement, and fans are going b-a-n-a-n-a-s on social media. In a post on Instagram, Stefani shared a photo of the pair kissing while holding up her hand to show off the engagement ring. She tagged Shelton in the post and wrote, "Yes, please!" She then included emojis for a ring and a pair of hands. Over on Twitter, Shelton shared the same photo but added his own caption. "Hey [Gwen Stefani,] thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Fans of the pair have been sounding off in the comments of both posts, and they are thrilled over the news. "I cant believe how happy this made me, you guys deserve the world and each other," one fan offered. "Congratulations!!!!" Scroll down to see more heartfelt and supportive comments from excited fans on Instagram and Twitter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:09am PDT

