Gwen Stefani is getting into the holiday spirit early this year, releasing her new song "Here This Christmas" as the official theme song for Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas programming event. The jingle bell-infused track, which was written and produced by Ryan Tedder and Brent Kutzle, finds Stefani declaring that she doesn't need anything for Christmas except for the presence of a loved one.

Stefani previously released a full holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, in 2017. The project features boyfriend Blake Shelton on the title track, which was written by Stefani, Shelton, Justin Tranter and the late producer busbee. The release of "Here This Christmas" coincides with the release of the deluxe edition of You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which also arrived on Friday. Stefani also recorded a new version of the classic "Sleigh Ride," which will be featured in Hallmark promos throughout the season.

"Music, an absolutely fundamental component of the entire holiday experience, is central to Countdown to Christmas, and we have always wanted our own holiday theme song," Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement via ET Canada. "Having this opportunity to harness the incredible talents of Gwen Stefani and Ryan Tedder in the creation and recording of ‘Here This Christmas’ is a dream come true and I am confident the single will add a whole new dimension to our seasonal programming event and become an instant holiday hit."

Hallmark Channel has 40 new holiday movies planned for the upcoming season, and the channel began its Countdown to Christmas programming on Oct. 23. New films include The Christmas House, which features a storyline about a same-sex couple; If I Only Had Christmas with Hallmark Channel mainstay Candace Cameron Bure; Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, which follows a woman discovering that she's Jewish; and Christmas Comes Twice starring Tamera Mowry-Housley. Several country music stars will appear in A Nashville Christmas Carol, a modern take on Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol that will star Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

"Our holiday table is bigger and more welcoming than ever. This year's movies reflect our most diverse representation of talent, narratives, and families, including The Christmas House, featuring a storyline about a gay couple looking to adopt their first child, and starring Jonathan Bennett in an ensemble cast," Vicary said. "Our movies are rooted in warmth and positivity, meaningful connections, family gatherings, and seasonal traditions — a winning formula we hope will bring our millions of viewers much-needed levity and holiday cheer at the end of a tough year."