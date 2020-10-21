Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrated Thanksgiving Early

✖

Halloween may not be over yet but Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have already skipped ahead on the holiday list, celebrating Thanksgiving a little early this year. Stefani revealed during an interview with Hoda & Jenna on Monday that she and her boyfriend enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal a little early this year, telling Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that the couple had "like 14 different celebrations" at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

"We actually had our Thanksgiving here last night because we had to switch around the schedules this year," she said. "So, we had an early Thanksgiving, so it's just been a lot of fun being out here." The 51-year-old added that the group "had like 14 different celebrations last night and had to pile them all together so we could fit it all in. We had a lot of fun. It was really good. I made my first pumpkin pie, ever. My mom always does it. I’m like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm actually graduating into the next level.' I actually didn’t panic. It was actually really fun."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 20, 2020 at 2:01pm PDT

Stefani and Shelton took a break from filming The Voice in Los Angeles to head to Oklahoma for their celebrations, though they hadn't been in California long compared to the time they spent on the ranch this year. Stefani, her three sons and her brother's family all joined Shelton there earlier this year during quarantine, and the No Doubt singer shared that it was "really easy to get used to" being in Oklahoma.

"It's stunning," the California native said. "My nature growing up was basically going to Huntington Beach or Newport Beach, and so we didn't have a lot of this kind of wide-open space and stars and a little bit simpler of a life that I didn't even know existed. We have really enjoyed it."

Quarantine wasn't all relaxing for Stefani, who noted that she took on a host of household chores during her time at home. "I feel like since we were all locked down, I had to do so much laundry and cleaning and cooking and toilet cleaning and it was like... it was so gross," she said. "It was a lot of work."

"We had five kids here home-schooling in this old abandoned house that Blake bought on this land," she continued. "It was like a hoarder's house. We found some old school desks. They were disgusting and we cleaned them out and the kids were home-schooling in this cabin. It was very extreme."