'GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Kissing in Miami After Holmes Files for Divorce

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are wasting no time getting busy following Holmes' divorce filing this week. In photos published by TMZ, the two Good Morning America co-anchors were spotted kissing in Miami on Wednesday, smiling and laughing while soaking up the sun with their hands intertwined. They certainly weren't afraid to show a little PDA before heading to a restaurant for food and drinks later, where they weren't as publicly passionate as they were in the photos from earlier.

The photos were taken the same day that Holmes officially filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig. The 45-year-old filed paperwork Wednesday in New York City after nearly 13 years of marriage, Page Six reports. The marriage, in which Holmes and Fiebig shared one daughter, was Holmes' second and Fiebig's first.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship is getting serious on the heels of T.J. filing for divorce from his wife ... and TMZ has the evidence to prove it. https://t.co/Hv6Kf7lwKM — TMZ (@TMZ) December 30, 2022

The two reportedly spent the holidays together and "are in love," a source told PEOPLE this week. "They spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now," the source said. "They are fully in a relationship. They are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to."

Holmes and Robach, who host GMA3 together, sparked romance rumors earlier this year after photos of them sharing PDA were published in November – while both of them were still married. Both deleted their Instagram pages in the hours following the breaking news in November, while ABC allowed them one more day on the air together before pulling them from GMA3 with no public plans to reinstate them.

Although technically still married, Robach and her husband Andrew Shue reportedly split up in August. How and when Shue and Fiebig learned of Robach and Holmes' relationship is unknown. Watchful social media users immediately called attention to Holmes' 2020 anniversary post honoring Fiebig, which reflected a possibly strained relationship at the time. "10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years," he wrote at the time. "I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the door."