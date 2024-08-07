'Dancing with the Stars' Reportedly Rejects T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach

With the Season 33 cast of Dancing With the Stars looming, rumors have spread that controversial couple Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may be part of the lineup. The former anchors had a long tenure with ABC before eventually becoming co-hosts of GMA3: What You Need to Know, a program featured on the daytime show, Good Morning America. But in 2022, it was leaked that they were in a romantic relationship while they were still married to their respective spouses. They were fired from the show in early 2023 and have since launched a podcast. But the rumor that they'll appear on the show seems to be just that, and it may have to do with their acrimonious exit from the network.

The two have been tabloid fodder for the past two years. Now their exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are happily dating one another. Page Six reports the Melrose Place alum shared on a recent episode of the Still the Place podcast that he's "doing very well" amid his romance with Fiebig. "I am very happy," he told co-hosts Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton and Courtney Thorne-Smith. "My kids are all great."

Page Six initially broke the news in December 2023 that the two scorned spouses found love in one another. "It turned into something else, and they're connected over their values. It's bigger than the affair now," one source said at the time.

The source noted the blossoming couple had "moved on" from the heartbreak. "They're not heartbroken and sad," a source said of the two. "Everyone has moved on." Not too long after, sources told the outlet the actor and immigration attorney had "gotten more serious." The two already reportedly had a close friendship due to previously double dating when they were with their exes, in a strange turn of events, everyone is happy!