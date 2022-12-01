'Good Morning America': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leave Instagram After Affair Leaks

Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have seemingly deactivated their Instagrams after photos of the two married co-anchors getting cozy on a getaway to upstate New York were published by the Daily Mail. Neither Robach nor Holmes have commented on the allegations that they were having a months-long affair, but removed themselves from Instagram Wednesday as the story made headlines.

An inside source claimed to Page Six that the co-anchors' relationship turned romantic in March around the time they were training together for the New York City half marathon, and the pair were spotted "canoodling" near ABC News back in May. The insider also claims that both Holmes and Robach left their respective spouses in August, but neither journalist has confirmed the reports about their marriages.

Robach is married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, with whom she tied the knot in 2010, and is stepmom to Shue's three children – Nate, Aidan and Wyatt – whom he shares with ex Jennifer Hageney. Robach was previously married to Tim McIntosh, with whom she shares daughters Ava and Annie, from 1996 to 2008. Holmes is married to Marilee Fiebig after tying the knot with the attorney in 2010. The newsman also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Shue has been making his feelings clear on social media, however, seemingly removing most of the photos of Robach from his own Instagram a day after the photos of his wife with Holmes made headlines. Shue might not have left behind any of the photos with his wife, but he did keep a November 2020 post up, in which he gave a shoutout to his wife. "Missing my running partner [Amy Robach], but feeling inspired by the incredible helpful response from so many of you to the cause of @thePeopleorg," he wrote. "Just getting started-more to come."

Holmes and Robach have reportedly worked hard to keep their relationship private, an insider told Page Six. "They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret," the source explained. "The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair."